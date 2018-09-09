The Department of Trade and Industry and a Davao-based truck dealer say the trucks were smuggled from Korea without the proper registration

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and a Davao-based truck dealer sounded the alarm against the alleged smuggling of Korean scrap trucks at the Port of Davao.

DTI Undersecretary Ceferino Rodolfo and PK Industries and Trading Services Inc wrote two separate letters dated September 6 to Bureau of Customs (BOC) Commissioner Isidro Lapeña to complain about the alleged used truck smuggling.

In his letter, Rodolfo said it came to the attention of DTI that "a number of shipments of used trucks have arrived in the last few days in the Port of Davao." (READ: Undeclared Korean SUV found in shipment at Davao port)

PK Industries, through its legal counsel Bienvenido Cariaga, said the trucks arrived at the Port of Davao aboard MV Corebright OLV-69 on August 28.

The used trucks were supposedly imported without a Certificate of Roadworthiness and Compliance to Emission Standards, as stated under Executive Order No. 877-A or the Comprehensive Motor Vehicle Development Program signed in 2010 by former president and now Speaker Gloria Macapagal Arroyo.

"Contrary to the above rules, the imported vehicles have been released by the Bureau of Customs, Davao City, without a Release Cerificate from the Department of Trade and Industry. We are respectfully asking your good office to immediately conduct the legal action on the aforementioned smuggling," said Cariaga

He added that PK Industries has sent several letters to Lapeña and Davao Port district collector Romalino Valdez, but has so far not received any response.

Meanwhile, Rodolfo attached to the DTI's letter copies of the inward foreign manifest that showed the junked trucks were of the 1995 model. Trucks that are 15 years old and above are no longer allowed to be registered.

The manifest also showed the scrap trucks were released on "as-is condition" from the Port of Davao to the following consignees:

PhilCar Sales and Rental Service General Corp

C GlobalMotor Sales Enterprises Corp

429 Enterprises

Reygon Li Enterprises

Davao AMG Trading Center Corp

Yesgo Importation Enterprise

Philko Trading Corp

Captain Young Heavy Equipment Corp

Goodmorning Lang Co

BCT Company Korea Ltd

AGCAT Trading

