Police say PO1 Rommil Barcellano resisted arrest and fired at those conducting the operation

Published 4:55 PM, September 09, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – A policeman who allegedly led a syndicate involved in the drug trade and other crimes was shot dead in a buy-bust operation in Koronadal City, South Cotabato, on Saturday, September 8.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) said Police Officer I (PO1) Rommil Barcellano, also known as Banjo, resisted arrest by firing back at fellow cops during the operation around 7:45 pm on Saturday – another supposed case of "nanlaban" (fought back).

The cops conducting the buy-bust operation then "retaliated, hitting the suspect" several times, said the PNP.

Barcellano, who worked as an intelligence operative, was himself on the police's counterintelligence watch list.

He allegedly led the Banjo Barcellano Group, said to be involved in reselling seized shabu, car theft, gun-for-hire killings, and robbery.

The PNP said sachets containing substances believed to be shabu were recovered, along with a pistol, fired cartridges, ammunition, two mobile phones, handcuffs, marked money of P1,000, and P5,520 in various denominations. – Rappler.com