Published 9:53 AM, September 10, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine National Police (PNP) has captured 8 suspects in the July 31 Basilan bombing that killed 10, police chief Director General Oscar Albayalde announced on Monday, September 10.

The suspects are said to be behind the checkpoint blast in Lamitan town where an exploded van left 10 dead including its driver, the alleged bomber who looked like a foreigner. They have not been identified as of posting.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana previously said the blast looked like a suicide bombing.

According to Albayalde, 10 suspects remain at large, including alleged mastermind Furuji Indama , leader of the Basilan-based Abu Sayyaf Group. – Rappler.com