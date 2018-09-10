Suspects are said to be members of a breakaway faction of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters

Published 11:43 AM, September 10, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine National Police (PNP) has charged 25 suspects behind the August 28 bombing incident in Isulan, Sultan Kudarat that killed 3 people and injured 36 others, police chief Director Oscar Albayalde said on Monday, September 10.

The PNP special investigation task group formed to look into the Sultan Kudarat bombings said the suspects, along with several other accomplices, as members of a breakaway faction of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF).

According to Albayalde, information on the suspects was filed over the weekend before the office of the provincial prosecutor of Sultan Kudarat. They have not been identified to media as of posting.

On top of martial law, the PNP has also declared full alert status in Mindanao. This means cops are required to work overtime for intensified security patrols, checkpoints, and investigation. (READ: PNP admits 'security lapses' in Sultan Kudarat) – Rappler.com