American fugitive Oren Shlomo Mayer, 37, is accused of chopping up and dumping in a river the body of a 43-year-old Canadian teacher in Taiwan

Published 12:35 PM, September 10, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines said it is set to deport the "No. 1 most wanted criminal of Taiwan," a 37-year-old American accused of "murdering, cutting into several pieces, and dumping in the river" a 43-year-old Canadian teacher.

In a statement on Monday, September 10, the Bureau of Immigration (BI) said fugitive Oren Shlomo Mayer, also known as "Oz Diamond," is detained at the BI Detention Center in Bicutan, Taguig City.

He was arrested by Philippine authorities on Thursday, September 6, in Cainta, Rizal.

Mayer faces homicide charges in Taiwan for allegedly murdering Sanjay Ryan Ramgahan on August 21. Mayer fled to Manila on August 25, the Taiwanese police said, according to the BI.

"He is on the list of Taiwan's most wanted fugitives, and is said to be a big-time drug personality in that country," said Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente. "He is an undesirable alien, and it is our duty to deport him so he may be punished for his crimes."

The American fugitive was born on September 23, 1980. He "is also an undocumented alien as his passport was already revoked by the US government," Morente said. – Rappler.com