Published 12:45 PM, September 10, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Solicitor General Jose Calida called up Department of National Defense (DND) Secretary Delfin Lorenzana about Senator Antonio Trillanes IV's amnesty records on August 16, Lorenzana himself announced in an impromptu press conference on Monday, September 10.

"He (Calida) asked me, he asked me personally by phone to get the amnesty records niya (Trillanes) sa (at the) Department of Defense and sa AFP (Armed Forces of the Philippines), so I provided him," Lorenzana said in Camp Aguinaldo.

Lorenzana did not elaborate on what he "provided" Calida, since the solicitor general himself later told President Rodrigo Duterte that the senator's application form was missing. This was one of the reasons cited by Duterte in voiding Trillanes' amnesty.

Lorenzana said Calida phoned him on August 16, or 15 days before Duterte issued Proclamation No. 572 voiding Trillanes' amnesty for two reasons: one was the supposed missing application form and two, the government's allegation that Trillanes did not admit guilt for his involvement in mutinies against the Arroyo administration. Documents later obtained by Rappler showed he did both.

Lorenzana said he did not know at the time of the call why Calida was asking for the senator's amnesty records.

He said he did not ask simply because Calida is the government's top lawyer.

When news on the President's order broke last September 5, a military spokesman said it was Calida who had asked the military for the certification on Trillanes' amnesty records. – Rappler.com