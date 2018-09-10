The satellite voter registrations will be held from September 11 to 13 in the Bangsamoro plebiscite areas in Mindanao

Published 1:25 PM, September 10, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Commission on Elections (Comelec) will conduct satellite voter registrations in Mindanao from Tuesday to Thursday, September 11 to 13, to prepare for the upcoming plebiscite on the landmark Bangsamoro Organic Law (BOL).

The special satellite registrations will be held "in 16 venues in the provinces of Lanao del Sur, Maguindanao, Basilan, Sulu, Tawi-Tawi, Lanao del Norte, and North Cotabato; in Cotabato City, Maguindanao; and in Isabela City, Basilan," said the Comelec on Monday, September 10.

The registration will be conducted by 9 special registration teams (SRTs) from the poll body's main office in Manila.

The SRTs will "augment the existing workforce and satellite registration conducted by the Offices of the Election Officer" in the plebiscite areas. This is on top of the regular voter registration for the May 2019 elections, which runs until September 29.

"Applications for registration, transfer/transfer of registration records with reactivation, reactivation, change/correction of entries, and inclusion/reinstatement of records in the list of voters will be accepted," said the Comelec.

Voters who also already registered for the recent barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections, and the upcoming May 2019 national and local elections, need not register again during this special registration.

The plebiscite on the BOL is set to take place on January 21, 2019.

The law replaces the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao with a more powerful Muslim region – the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao. (READ: After Bangsamoro law, a bright yet bumpy path to peace) – Rappler.com