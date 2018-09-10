'Hindi naman siguro natin kailangan nang utusan pa,' says Philippine National Police chief Oscar Albayalde

Published 1:45 PM, September 10, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Despite the absence of a warrant of arrest for Senator Antonio Trillanes IV, the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) of the Philippine National Police (PNP) trooped to the Senate as part of "proactive action," said Director General Oscar Albayalde on Monday, September 10.

"Unang-una, dapat proactive tayo.... Hindi naman siguro natin kailangan nang utusan pa.... We should be ready for any order o kung ano pang susunod na pang-utusan," Albayalde told reporters during a press briefing.

(First, we should be proactive. We don't need an order. We should be ready for any order or to follow instructions.)

Last Tuesday morning, September 4, around 40 CIDG operatives arrived at the Senate armed only with President Rodrigo Duterte's Proclamation No. 572 which revoked Trillanes' amnesty and ordered his arrest.

Together with soldiers, the cops were stationed outside the Senate but were not allowed entry by the Senate sergeant-at-arms. (READ: PNP: We sent CIDG to ensure Trillanes' 'legal' arrest)

The CIDG is the PNP unit in charge of investigating high-profile crimes. It is usually tapped for high-profile arrests just as it was called to arrest Senator Leila de Lima in 2017.

However, CIDG chief Director Roel Obusan said they eventually put on hold any arrest after Duterte announced that he would defer action on Trillanes to the Supreme Court.

'For safety': Albayalde said PNP patrol vehicles and CIDG operatives will remain stationed at the Senate to ensure the safety of everyone in the building.

"We have also patrol vehicles outside the Senate for the security, not only for the senator, but for everybody. Pati 'yung mga employees (Even the employees)," he said.

The top cop added that "nobody in their right mind" would arrest someone without a court-issued warrant. – Rappler.com