'So maliwanag na corruption 'yan,' says Senator Antonio Trillanes IV on allegations the firms owned by the father and half-brother of SAP Bong Go received multibillion-peso contracts in Davao Region

Published 2:09 PM, September 10, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Opposition Senator Antonio Trillanes IV is set to seek a probe into the multi-billion peso contracts supposedly awarded to the firms owned by Special Assistant to the President Bong Go's father and half-brother in Davao Region.

Trillanes said he is set to file a resolution on Monday, September 10.

"This afternoon, I will be filing a resolution calling for an investigation sa mga proyektong nakuha ni Bong Go sa gobyerno (into the projects obtained by Bong Go from the government), amounting to billions of pesos," Trillanes said in a press conference.

"Mga construction projects ito sa kumpanya niya at kanyang pamilya. So maliwanag na corruption 'yan (These are construction projects of his and his family's company. So this is clearly corruption)," he added.

Trillanes, holed up in his Senate office for a week now following President Rodrigo Duterte’s revocation of his amnesty, said he is not doing it out of revenge.

"Ginagawa ko ito kasi ito na ang dati kong ginagawa simula't sapul. Kung may revenge, sila 'yun kasi hindi naman ako ang nag-iimbento," he said.

The Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism (PCIJ), in its report published September 6, said President Rodrigo Duterte “gave the largest share of public works funds in the 2017 national budget” to his hometown Davao Region.

PCIJ also reported that CLTG Builders, supposedly owned by Go’s father Deciderio, and Alfrego Builders, owned by Go’s half-brother Alfredo Go, were among the contractors that received billions in contracts.

“The company that bears the initials of the presidential aide appears in Davao City’s 10 biggest contractors year on year from 2010 to 2017, according to DPWH data,” the report said.

“CLTG won a total of P1.85 billion worth of infrastructure projects for Davao Region from 2007 to 2017. This has yet to include the P2.7 billion worth of contracts won by CLTG through joint ventures with four other contractors, including Alfrego Builders,” it added.

“In sum, CLTG has been awarded P4.6 billion worth of projects, all from the DPWH, in the past decade. It won more than half of that total only last year, however. None of these projects has been awarded by the local government of Davao City,” PCIJ said in its report.

PCIJ tried to get the side of the President’s closest aide but to no avail. Instead, Go slammed the report as “fake news" after the publication, as he denied corruption allegations.

“Being related to me does not disqualify them to bid. These projects are publicly bidded anyway. I never intervened nor influenced the DPWH on how they bid or award these projects. My office does not control the DPWH to begin with,” Go said.

This was not the first time Go was accused of having intervened in big-ticket projects. In 2017 and based on documents obtained by Rappler, Go intervened in the P15.7-billion Navy frigates deal. (READ: DOCUMENTS: How Bong Go is linked thrice to frigates deal)

The former Navy chief, backed by the Technical Working Group, wanted a different supplier of the Combat Management Systems (CMS) for the frigates, but in the end, the Navy chose the other company, Hanhwa, as supplier.

Go denied any knowledge about the project, even as his office set a meeting with Navy officers to settle the issue. – Rappler.com