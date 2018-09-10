Parallel investigations into the Xiamen Air runway mishap are still ongoing

Published 3:00 PM, September 10, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine government is now seeking nearly P72 million from Xiamen Air for its runway mishap at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

In the second Senate hearing on the incident on Monday, September 10, Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) General Manager Ed Monreal said this is the latest estimated amount that would be charged, but it may go up further.

"Umaabot na po sa almost P72 million. Meron ho kaming pinag-uusapan na karagdagang P42 million plus.... They're (airline representatives) coming September 12 to 14...at meron na pong assurance na magbabayad sila doon sa unang ibinigay namin," Monreal said.

(It's reached almost P72 million. We're also talking about an additional P42 million plus.... They're coming September 12 to 14...and there's already an assurance that they would pay the initial amount we relayed to them.)

Monreal previously said the Philippine government would charge the Chinese airline for the costs of removing its plane which skidded off the NAIA runway on August 16. But it cannot be charged for the impact of the accident on flight operations, according to the MIAA chief.

The runway was temporarily closed and the operation to remove the plane took 36 hours, paralyzing flights at NAIA. (LOOK: Thousands stranded due to NAIA runway closure)

How are the probes going? The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) told the Senate it is uncertain when the parallel investigations into the Xiamen Air accident will be completed.

The CAAP's Aircraft Accident Investigation and Inquiry Board (AAIIB) is still analyzing readouts of the plane's flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder, which were brought to Singapore and then returned to Manila in August.

"The purpose of the AAIIB investigation is to determine the facts, conditions, circumstances relating to the occurrence and identifying the probable cause of the incident, which is aimed towards the prevention of accidents...and not to apportion blame or liability," said CAAP Director General Jim Sydiongco.

At the same time, the CAAP's Flight Safety Investigation Committee (FSIC) is conducting its own probe to determine if Xiamen Air violated civil aviation regulations and whether or not it must be penalized.

"This committee is tasked to implement our local laws on civil aviation," added Sydiongco. – Rappler.com