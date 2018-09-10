Malacañang can't say what President Rodrigo Duterte will talk about during the press conference set for 3 pm on Tuesday, September 11

Published 5:25 PM, September 10, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte will hold a press conference on Tuesday, September 11, but Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque himself is clueless as to what would be the topic.

"He announced in Davao that he wants to speak to the nation and if I'm not mistaken, it is scheduled for tomorrow afternoon," said Roque on Monday, September 10.

The press conference is set to take place at 3 pm in Malacañang.

Asked what Duterte will discuss as he addresses the public, Roque said, "That's tomorrow, let's wait for tomorrow."

In the past, Duterte has held press conferences to announce important policy changes like temporarily stripping the Philippine National Police of its lead role in the campaign against illegal drugs. But he has also called them to express his strong sentiments towards a recent issue or controversy, such as when he railed against the mistreatment of overseas Filipino workers in Kuwait.

In the past few days, the nation has been gripped by Duterte's voiding of Senator Antonio Trillanes IV's amnesty. Other big issues recently are soaring inflation and the Philippine Investigative Center for Journalism's report on presidential aide Bong Go's family members winning infrastructure contracts.

Duterte's press conference will be followed by a Cabinet meeting. – Rappler.com