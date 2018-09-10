LIVE: House hearing on impeachment complaints vs SC justices
Bookmark to watch the hearing live on September 11, at 9 AM
MANILA, Philippines – The House committee on justice will continue deliberating on the impeachment complaints filed against Supreme Court (SC) Chief Justice Teresita Leonardo de Castro and 6 associate justices.
On August 23, 4 opposition lawmakers filed impeachment complaints against De Castro and the following 6 SC justices who voted to oust Maria Lourdes Sereno as chief justice through a quo warranto petition:
- Diosdado Peralta
- Lucas Bersamin
- Francis Jardeleza
- Noel Tijam
- Andres Reyes Jr
- Alexander Gesmundo
– Rappler.com