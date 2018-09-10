Watch the deliberations on the impeachment complaints live on Rappler

Published 11:22 PM, September 10, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The House committee on justice will continue deliberating on the impeachment complaints filed against Supreme Court (SC) Chief Justice Teresita Leonardo de Castro and 6 associate justices.

On August 23, 4 opposition lawmakers filed impeachment complaints against De Castro and the following 6 SC justices who voted to oust Maria Lourdes Sereno as chief justice through a quo warranto petition:

Diosdado Peralta

Lucas Bersamin

Francis Jardeleza

Noel Tijam

Andres Reyes Jr

Alexander Gesmundo

