(UPDATED) Attention shifts to the two Makati courts which will hear the motion to issue a warrant of arrest

Published 1:08 PM, September 11, 2018

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – The Supreme Court (SC) en banc on Tuesday, September 11, denied the request of Senator Antonio Trillanes IV for a temporary restraining order (TRO).

The en banc also asked the Office of the Solicitor General (OSG) to comment on Trillanes' petition for further deliberations in 10 days.

With this, the attention now shifts again to the two Makati courts which will hear this week the DOJ’s motions for a warrant of arrest against Trillanes in previously dismissed cases of coup d’etat and rebellion.

The denial of the petition is primarily based on President Rodrigo Duterte's acknowledgment that no arrest will be made without warrant issued by the trial courts. Trillanes "will not be apprehended, detained or taken into custody" without the warrrants from the regional trial courts.

Given this, according to the High Court's resolution, there is "no extreme and urgent necessity" for the Court to issue a TRO, Spokesperson Victoria Guerra told a press briefing.

Trillanes filed on September 6 his petition for certiorari with a request for a TRO, asking to nullify President Rodrigo Duterte’s Proclamation No. 572 that voided his amnesty on the basis of an allegedly non-existent application form. Trillanes has insisted the application form exists and that he had apologized, as required.

A petition such as Trillanes’ wouldn’t have gotten an immediate decision from the Supreme Court, but at the very least the senator would have wanted a TRO given his situation. He has been staying inside the Senate premises to avoid a warrantless arrest.

Tuesday, September 11, is Trillanes' 8th day holed up in his office. A TRO would have also halted the proceedings at the Makati courts.

Duterte, the Department of Justice (DOJ), and the Department of National Defense (DND) initially issued pronouncements about a warrantless military arrest against Trillanes, arguing that the resigned soldier still falls within the jurisdiction of the military and as such, he could be court martialed.

Duterte later blinked and said he would defer to the courts on the matter, with the rest of his men following suit.

Trillanes, however, said he doesn’t believe that Duterte has withdrawn his orders for the military and police to arrest him without a warrant. This is why he was hoping for a TRO from the Supreme Court.

With the TRO denied, Trillanes would have to wait a little longer, as the senator said he wouldn’t leave the Senate premises anytime soon so that he wouldn’t “fall into Duterte’s trap.”

Senators cannot be arrested inside the Senate premises. – Rappler.com