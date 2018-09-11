It also advises the public to check with shipping companies for possible cancellation of trips

Published 3:55 PM, September 11, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) ordered its units in Northern Luzon and Central Luzon to prepare for Typhoon Mangkhut, which might enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Wednesday, September 12.

If Mangkhut enters PAR, it would be given the local name Ompong. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2018)

In a statement on Tuesday, September 11, the PCG said Commandant Admiral Elson Hermogino "directed all PCG district commanders in areas expected to be hit...to ensure the readiness of all assets and personnel."

They were told to coordinate with regional disaster risk reduction and management councils for possible rescue efforts and other emergency operations when the typhoon strikes.

Hermogino also instructed PCG units "to remind and prevent all types of interisland vessels from sailing" in areas where tropical cyclone warning signals would be raised.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) earlier said Signal No. 1 could be raised in some areas as early as Wednesday evening. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

"The riding public is advised to check with their shipping companies for the possible cancellation of their trips, especially those traveling to Northern Luzon, Southern Tagalog, and nearby provinces," said the PCG.

The PCG added that it is coordinating with the Philippine Ports Authority "to prepare the necessary facilities and provisions" in case passengers get stranded. – Rappler.com