Vice President Leni Robredo's lawyers find it 'disturbing' that former lawmaker Glenn Chong has access to audit logs from Ragay, Camarines Sur

Published 3:53 PM, September 11, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The camp of Vice President Leni Robredo has asked the Supreme Court (SC) to investigate former Biliran representative Glenn Chong who has been alleging electoral fraud in the 2016 vice presidential race.

On Tuesday, September 11, Robredo lawyers Romulo Macalintal and Bernadette Sardillo filed a manifestation of grave concern with urgent motion before the SC, acting as the Presidential Electoral Tribunal, to investigate how Chong was able to access audit logs from Ragay town, Camarines Sur.

Former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr had pickedCamarines Sur, Robredo’s home province, as one of the 3 pilot provinces where initial ballot recount will be held for the electoral protest he filed against the Vice President.

In their manifestation, Robredo's lawyers cited partial transcripts of a July 31 Senate hearing on the alleged poll fraud in 2016, where Chong was one of the resource persons who alleged the anomaly.

Robredo’s legal counsels said Chong had presented copies of Ragay’s audit logs to “bolster his allegations.” When Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon asjed Chong where he got the data, he said he got them from the Senate Electoral Tribunal.

It was also during this hearing Chong denied being a lawyer for Marcos. Drilon, however, had presented two letters showing Chong was among the representatives authorized by the Marcos camp to attend the Decryption of Secure Digital Cards, the Comelec briefing and the stripping of the Unused CCS kits and back-up of SD cards in 2017.

Robredo’s lawyers also cited several Chong's Facebook posts, where discussed and shared various documents related to the vice presidential election case. (READ: 'Discrepancies' found in VP vote count in Cebu City – ex-congressman)

“Given the data and documents in the possession of Atty Chong who claims that he is not a lawyer of, representative, or in any way connected to protestant Marcos, there is a need for the conduct of an investigation,” said the Vice President’s lawyers.

Macalintal and Sardillo added it is “disturbing” for someone claiming to have no connection with any of the parties in the election case to have access to the Ragay audit logs.

Read a full copy of the Robredo camp’s manifestation of grave concern with urgent motion below:

– Rappler.com