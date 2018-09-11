The Armed Forces of the Philippines says soldiers are ready to assist in disaster response efforts and relief operations

Published 7:25 PM, September 11, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) ordered soldiers from its Northern Luzon Command to prepare for Typhoon Mangkhut, which is expected to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Wednesday, September 12.

In a statement on Tuesday, September 11, the AFP said soldiers from the army, navy, air force, and their reservists, are ready to assist in disaster response efforts and relief operations.

Military resources such as helicopters and navy vessels are also available if needed.

Troops are preparing for the typhoon alongside the Office of Civil Defense and regional officials. (READ: EXPLAINER: Who's supposed to be in charge during disasters?)

The Philippine Coast Guard also announced it was on alert for the typhoon.

Red alert: The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) is also on red alert status, which means its personnel are on duty 24/7.

It urged local disaster management units to ensure communities are informed of weather updates, and implement preemptive evacuation if necessary.

Residents in areas prone to floods or landslides were also advised to take precautionary measures.

Outdoor activities such as caving and surfing should be avoided.

When Mangkhut enters PAR, it will be given the local name Ompong. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2018)

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration earlier said Signal No. 1 could be raised in some areas as early as Wednesday evening. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories) – Rappler.com