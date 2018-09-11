Some P872 million in standby funds are also available

Published 6:35 PM, September 11, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) prepared P829.77 million worth of resources ahead of Typhoon Mangkhut's entry into the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

In a statement on Tuesday, September 11, the DSWD said a total of 356,349 family food packs amounting to P118.95 million, as well as food and non-food items amounting to P710.83 million, have been prepositioned in all regions in preparation for the typhoon.

Mangkhut is expected to enter PAR on Wednesday, September 12, and will be given the local name Ompong. The typhoon is threatening Northern Luzon and may cross the Cagayan-Batanes area on Saturday, September 15.

In anticipation of the typhoon affecting Batanes, the DSWD said it will transport the following goods to the province on Tuesday: 5,000 family food packs, 1,000 hygiene kits, 1,000 family kits, and 1,000 sleeping kits.

Some P872 million in standby funds are also available.

"The concerned DSWD quick response teams are also on alert for possible augmentation to disaster-affected areas. We are also closely monitoring the disaster events and report updates from PAGASA," Social Welfare Acting Secretary Virginia Orogo said in the statement.

Since it remains over water, Mangkhut might still strengthen into a super typhoon, the strongest tropical cyclone category. It might also enhance the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat. – Rappler.com