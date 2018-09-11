Bookmark and refresh this page for a list of areas where classes have been suspended for Wednesday, September 12

Published 7:00 PM, September 11, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Here is a list of areas where classes have been suspended for Wednesday, September 12, as Typhoon Mangkhut is expected to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR). When Mangkhut enters PAR, it will be given the local name Ompong.

Central Luzon

Mexico, Pampanga - all levels (public and private)

Ilocos Region

Bauang, La Union - afternoon classes in all levels (public and private)

– Rappler.com