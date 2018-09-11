Lorenzana assures Trillanes: 'No warrant, no arrest'
MANILA, Philippines – Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana ruled out any possibility of a warrantless arrest against Senator Antonio Trillanes IV after the Supreme Court (SC) denied the senator's request for an order halting the President's proclamation that voided his amnesty.
"No warrant, no arrest," Lorenzana told Rappler when asked what for the military's action following the decision of the SC.
Why this matters: If the chief of the Department of National Defense (DND) is to be believed, Trillanes may consider leaving the Senate.
The former mutineer-turned-senator previously said he would not be leaving the Senate grounds anytime soon as supposed sources told him the military still hand a standing order to arrest him.
Trillanes said he did not believe the statements of both President Rodrigo Duterte and the Armed Forces of the Philippines saying they would no longer arrest him and instead wait for the courts to decide. He said they were done to lure him out of the Senate.
The SC on September 11, denied Trillanes' petition stopping the implementation of the order, but said the senator cannot be arrested without a warrant.
Trillanes has spent 8 days in his office.
With Lorenzana's own word, will Trillanes step out of the Senate? – Rappler.com