Senator Antonio Trillanes IV says he refuses to leave, claiming statements from President Duterte and the military were supposedly done to lure him out of the Senate

Published 11:28 PM, September 11, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana ruled out any possibility of a warrantless arrest against Senator Antonio Trillanes IV after the Supreme Court (SC) denied the senator's request for an order halting the President's proclamation that voided his amnesty.

"No warrant, no arrest," Lorenzana told Rappler when asked what for the military's action following the decision of the SC.

Why this matters: If the chief of the Department of National Defense (DND) is to be believed, Trillanes may consider leaving the Senate.

The former mutineer-turned-senator previously said he would not be leaving the Senate grounds anytime soon as supposed sources told him the military still hand a standing order to arrest him.