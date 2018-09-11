14 dead after overloaded truck falls into ravine in Kalinga
BAGUIO, Philippines – At least 14 elders from Balbalan town in Kalinga died Tuesday, September 11, when their overloaded truck fell into an 80-meter ravine in Barangay Dangaoan.
According to Kalinga chief of police Superintendent Alfred Dangalin, the elders were on their way to Poblacion to get their retirement pension.
About 70 persons were on board the truck, initial reports said.
Based on initial reports, 12 of the 14 who died in the incident were as follows:
- Leota Maday
- Eliza Amoga Dangiwa
- Lolita Salitan
- Aguida Palangdao
- Solidad Dammay
- Rosario Badong
- Victorina Banglagon
- Isabel Bagne
- Willie Gamonga
- Benjamin Badong
- Helen Benito
- Theresa Dulansi
– Rappler.com