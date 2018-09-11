Of the 14 people who died in the incident, 12 are named in a preliminary report

Published 12:35 AM, September 12, 2018

BAGUIO, Philippines – At least 14 elders from Balbalan town in Kalinga died Tuesday, September 11, when their overloaded truck fell into an 80-meter ravine in Barangay Dangaoan.

According to Kalinga chief of police Superintendent Alfred Dangalin, the elders were on their way to Poblacion to get their retirement pension.

About 70 persons were on board the truck, initial reports said.

Based on initial reports, 12 of the 14 who died in the incident were as follows:

Leota Maday

Eliza Amoga Dangiwa

Lolita Salitan

Aguida Palangdao

Solidad Dammay

Rosario Badong

Victorina Banglagon

Isabel Bagne

Willie Gamonga

Benjamin Badong

Helen Benito

Theresa Dulansi

– Rappler.com