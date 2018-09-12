Bookmark and refresh this page for a list of areas where classes have been suspended for Thursday, September 13

MANILA, Philippines – Here is a list of areas where classes have been suspended for Thursday, September 13, due to Typhoon Ompong (Mangkhut).

Bicol

Legazpi, Albay - preschool to senior high school (public and private)

Cagayan Valley

Cagayan - all levels (public and private), until Friday, September 14

Central Luzon

Apalit, Pampanga - all levels (public and private)

Masantol, Pampanga - all levels (public and private), until Friday, September 14

Santa Rita, Pampanga - all levels (public and private), until Saturday, September 15

Cordillera Administrative Region

Abra - all levels (public and private), until Friday, September 14

Ilocos Region

Ilocos Norte - all levels (public and private), until Friday, September 14

Ilocos Sur - all levels (public and private), until Friday, September 14

Sudipen, La Union - all levels (public and private)

– Rappler.com