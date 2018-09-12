#WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Thursday, September 13
MANILA, Philippines – Here is a list of areas where classes have been suspended for Thursday, September 13, due to Typhoon Ompong (Mangkhut).
Bicol
- Legazpi, Albay - preschool to senior high school (public and private)
Cagayan Valley
- Cagayan - all levels (public and private), until Friday, September 14
Central Luzon
- Apalit, Pampanga - all levels (public and private)
- Masantol, Pampanga - all levels (public and private), until Friday, September 14
- Santa Rita, Pampanga - all levels (public and private), until Saturday, September 15
Cordillera Administrative Region
- Abra - all levels (public and private), until Friday, September 14
Ilocos Region
- Ilocos Norte - all levels (public and private), until Friday, September 14
- Ilocos Sur - all levels (public and private), until Friday, September 14
- Sudipen, La Union - all levels (public and private)
– Rappler.com