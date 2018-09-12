Ousted chief justice Maria Lourdes Sereno pays a visit to opposition Senator Antonio Trillanes IV

Published 12:44 PM, September 12, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – From one opposition figure to another.

Ousted chief justice Maria Lourdes Sereno visited Senator Antonio Trillanes IV in his office on Wednesday, September 12.

Sereno, with her staff Oya Arriola, had lunch with the senator and his team, including counsel Rey Robles and Eugene Gonzales of the Magdalo group.

Sereno was ousted in May, via a quo warranto petition filed by Solicitor General Jose Calida.

It was also Calida who launched a review of the amnesty granted to Trillanes in 2011, which led to President Rodrigo Duterte’s revocation of the amnesty grant.

Both Sereno and Trillanes, associated with former president Benigno Aquino III, are critics of Duterte and his policies.

Sereno is among the 18 possible names to be included in the opposition slate in 2019 but she has yet to confirm her political plans.

Sereno paid Trillanes a visit a day after the Supreme Court denied Trillanes’ motion for a temporary restraining order. But the senator said he was “grateful” that the SC recognized his rights. – Rappler.com