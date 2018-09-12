Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque says President Rodrigo Duterte's 'seeming incitement is also an expression of confidence' that no one would follow Senator Antonio Trillanes IV's example

Published 2:50 PM, September 12, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Was President Rodrigo Duterte's challenge to the military to oust him a sign of insecurity?

Malacañang begged to differ.

In a press conference on Wednesday, September 12, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said Duterte's rare outburst at the military the evening before was a sign of "confidence" from the Commander-in-Chief. (READ: SUMMARY: What Duterte said during Q and A with Panelo)

"'Yung kanyang seeming incitement is also an expression of confidence na wala namang susunod po kay Senator Trillanes at sa kanyang mga kasama," said Roque.

(His seeming incitement is also an expression of confidence that no one will follow Senator Trillanes or his companions.)

"Ang konteksto po kasi ng Presidente, ang sabi niya, kung gusto 'nyo mag-alsa, mag-alsa na kayo nang matapos na. Ibig sabihin, kampante po ang Presidente na wala namang suporta na manggagaling sa hanay ng militar na patalsikin siya sa puwesto," Duterte's spokesman also said.

(The context of the President is, he said, if you want to revolt, revolt so it's over with. Meaning, he is confident that there will be no support from the military for his ouster.)

Duterte repeatedly urged the military to stage a coup d'etat or "revolution" if they think he is unfit to govern.

"Go to [Trillanes] and stage a mutiny or revolution or whatever... You are free to do that. As a matter of fact, I am encouraging you to do that para tapos na (so it ends here)," the President had said during his one-on-one interview with Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo on Tuesday, September 11.

His rants were a departure from his usual praises of the military for fighting state enemies.

Senator Antonio Trillanes IV described Duterte's remarks as signs that the Chief Executive has grown "insecure."

"Tungkol naman sa (Regarding the) Armed Forces, he has become so insecure. Wala pong nakikipag-kompetensya sa inyo (No one's trying to compete with you)," the senator had said on Tuesday. – Rappler.com