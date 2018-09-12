The University of the Philippines has yet to announce a new schedule for its annual college admission test

Published 2:55 PM, September 12, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The University of the Philippines College Admission Test (UPCAT) originally scheduled to take place nationwide on September 15 and 16 has been postponed.

In his announcement on Wednesday, September 12, UP Vice President for Public Affairs Jose Dalisay said the decision was based on consultations with university officials and weather experts following latest advisories on Typhoon Mangkhut.

"[It was decided] in consideration of the nationwide scope of the exam that entails synchronized travel arrangements among others which pose undue risks to both UPCAT examinees and UPCAT personnel," Dalisay said.

A new UPCAT schedule is yet to be announced. Once a new date is set, instructions will be provided to all test takers.

UP recorded a spike in student applications last July, following the implementation of the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act or the free tuition law.

Typhoon Mangkhut is expected to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Wednesday afternoon. When it does, it would be given the local name Ompong.

State weather bureau PAGASA said that on Thursday, September 13, the typhoon could reach a peak intensity of 220 km/h in terms of maximum winds and 270 km/h in terms of gustiness. It might become a super typhoon.

Mangkhut might also enhance the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat. – Rappler.com