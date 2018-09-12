After being beaten up and bashed on the head with a rock, the young woman survives being thrown off a cliff

Published 4:54 PM, September 12, 2018

BAGUIO, Philippines – A 16-year-old girl from La Union was reportedly beaten up by her two female friends with their male companions and then bashed on the head with a rock last Sunday, September 9.

Thought to have died, the girl was thrown off a ten-meter cliff in Sitio Pitpitan, Bayabas, Sablan town in Benguet.

The girl, however, survived the fall and lived to tell the tale. She was rescued by a farmer whom she approached and told her story. The farmer, identified as Nelson Alinso, reported the incident to the Sablan police.

The girl, who lives in barangay Sevilla in San Fernando City in La Union, said she was invited by her two female friends to join them for a night out. They said they are going for a joyride aboard a van. That was when she realized there are were two men with them inside.

When they reached Sablan, about 30 minutes away from San Fernando City, she was mauled by the girls and hit with a rock.

The two men were the ones who carried her and threw her off the cliff on Sunday morning.

Fortunately, she landed on a soft spot on the ground below and regained consciousness. She then crawled away and went to the road where she met Alinso.

The girl was taken to the Baguio General Hospital where she is still being secured by the police.

Her case is reminiscent of the celebrated case of Myrna Diones, who was left for dead in 1992 after being tortured together with her two sisters and one cousin by the San Fernando City police and also thrown in a ravine in Sablan. She survived and was able to pin down her torturers. – Rappler.com