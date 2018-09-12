Trillanes says he's 'grateful' the high court recognized his rights despite failing to get immediate relief

Published 8:00 AM, September 12, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Supreme Court (SC) denied on Tuesday, September 11, Senator Antonio Trillanes IV’s petition for a Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) against the presidential proclamation that sought to void his amnesty.

However, the SC affirmed the senator could not be arrested without a warrant.

It’s a welcome development for Trillanes’ camp, as his lawyer Rey Robles highlighted the SC was clear here there could be no warrantless arrest. Trillanes also said he was “grateful” the High Court recognized his rights despite failing to give him immediate relief.

The SC en banc also asked the Office of the Solicitor General to comment in 10 days on Trillanes' main petition for further deliberations.

Does this mean Trillanes will finally leave the Senate? Not quite.

He decided to wait things out further after Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque spoke victoriously that the proclamation stays.

For now, attention shifts back to Makati Regional Trial Court (RTC) branches 148 and 150, which will hear this Thursday and Friday, respectively, the Department of Justice’s motions to issue an arrest warrant and hold departure order against Trillanes.

Where’s the President in all this? As for President Rodrigo Duterte, the senator was repeatedly mentioned off-topic in his long televised interview with Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo.

Topics like the government’s program for handicapped children or regional distribution of the nation's wealth managed to elicit a mention of the senator’s name.

Meanwhile, the Senate minority – through Senate Resolution 886 – sought an investigation into President Rodrigo Duterte’s Proclamation 572, which sought to revoke Trillanes’ amnesty.

The resolution has yet to be read on the floor and referred to the proper panel. – Rappler.com

