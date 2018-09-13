Councilors Claudio Puentevella and Dindo Ramos slug it out during a session of the Bacolod City council

Published 11:57 AM, September 13, 2018

BACOLOD CITY, Philippines – A heated debate over the contract of a garbage hauler ended up into an ugly fistfight between two city councilors inside the session hall of the government center here on Wednesday afternoon, September 12.

Members of the Bacolod City council were deliberating on the contract of the city government with garbage hauler IPM Construction and Development Corp.

Because of the intensity of the argument between councilors Claudio Puentevella and Dindo Ramos, Vice Mayor El Cid Familiaran called for a recess.

However, rather than cool down during the lull, both Puentevella and Ramos stood up and traded punches in the session hall.

Ramos, who sustained a bruise on his left face, was brought to the Vice Mayor’s Office while Puentevella left the session hall after the fracas.

The other councilors, seeing that Puentevella instigated the fight, moved to expel him from the regular session and reprimanded him.

Ramos said he would file administrative and criminal charges against Puentevella.

Puentevella has yet to comment on the incident. – Rappler.com