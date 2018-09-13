The passengers are at ports in Sorsogon, Albay, Masbate, Camarines Sur, Northern Samar, and Samar, says the Philippine Coast Guard

Published 3:15 PM, September 13, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Hundreds of passengers were stranded on Thursday, September 13, after sea trips were canceled due to Typhoon Ompong (Mangkhut).

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said at least 840 passengers, 78 rolling cargoes, 3 vessels, and 3 motor boats were stranded in various ports as of 8 am on Thursday.

The passengers were at ports in Sorsogon, Albay, Masbate, Camarines Sur, Northern Samar, and Samar (formerly Western Samar).

At 11 am on Thursday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration advised fishermen and others with small sea vessels not to venture out into the seaboards of areas under Signal No. 1, the northern seaboard of Northern Luzon, and the eastern seaboards of the Visayas and Mindanao.

The PCG earlier ordered its units in Northern Luzon and Central Luzon to prepare for Ompong.

PCG Commandant Admiral Elson Hermogino said they must "remind and prevent all types of interisland vessels from sailing" in areas where tropical cyclone warning signals would be raised. – Rappler.com