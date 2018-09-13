The Department of Social Welfare and Development prepositions food and other supplies for families who would be affected by Ompong (Mangkhut)

Published 4:25 PM, September 13, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) went on red alert on Thursday, September 13, to monitor areas in the path of Typhoon Ompong (Mangkhut) and prepare for disaster response.

In a bulletin issued 11 am on Thursday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) raised Signal No. 1 in 24 areas.

In a statement, the DSWD said the following measures have been taken:

DSWD rapid emergency telecommunications team (RETT) along with concerned DSWD field offices secured communication lines in Batanes and Baguio City for "efficient and reliable" communication during and after the typhoon.

1,100 family kits, 2,600 sleeping bags, and 2,166 hygiene kits were delivered to the DSWD Ilocos warehouse.

1,000 family food packs were prepositioned in Concepcion, Tarlac, and in Mountain Province for quick distribution to affected residents.

Police prepositioned National Food Authority rice in Basco, Batanes.

The DSWD also said P872 million worth of aid and P710.8 million worth of food packs and non-food items remain on standby.

Social Welfare Secretary Virginia Orogo also advised all field offices in affected regions to continue preparations and monitoring as well as assist local government units (LGUs).

LGUs, the Armed Forces of the Philippines, the Philippine National Police, and the Philippine Coast Guard were placed on alert to respond to the typhoon.

Ompong is the Philippines' 15th tropical cyclone for 2018. The country usually gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2018) – Rappler.com