Published 5:08 PM, September 13, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – It has been two months since Vice President Leni Robredo accepted the call to lead and unite the opposition.

A lot has happened since then – the rice crisis is forcing Filipinos to line up for hours just to get 5 kilos of cheap rice, inflation soared to a new 9-year high of 6.4% in August, and President Rodrigo Duterte is attempting to revoke the amnesty granted to Senator Antonio Trillanes IV, one of his toughest critics.

Rappler sits down with the Vice President to discuss what she suggests the government should do to address the plight of the poor and the role the opposition should play now.

