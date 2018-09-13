'I think this caused a big embarrassment to the President. Imagine, the President nag-declare ng something na hindi pala tama 'yung grounds?' says Vice President Leni Robredo

Published 8:05 PM, September 13, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Vice President Leni Robredo said the controversy surrounding Senator Antonio Trillanes IV's amnesty showed the "sloppy work" of the government and "weakened" the presidency of Rodrigo Duterte.

This was the Vice President's reply when asked to assess the way the Duterte administration has been responding to the backlash over his Proclamation No. 572, which sought to revoke the amnesty granted to Trillanes.

"I think this caused a big embarrassment to the President. Imagine, the President nag-declare ng something na hindi pala tama 'yung grounds? Ang inaasahan niyang mag-act on it, 'di nangyari," Robredo said in a Rappler Talk interview on Thursday, September 13.

(I think this caused a big embarrassment to the President. Imagine, the President declared something but the grounds were incorrect? The institutions he expected to act on it did not deliver.)

"Ano 'yung na-project no'n? Na-project do'n 'yung weakness ng Pangulo. It could have been totally avoided had they made their groundwork really well. But they did not. Parang nilagay nila 'yung Pangulo in a situation where na-weaken talaga 'yung kanyang presidency," she added.

(What did it project? It projected the weakness of the President. It could have been totally avoided had they made their groundwork really well. But they did not. They placed the President in a situation where it weakened the presidency.)

On September 4, a copy of Duterte's proclamation against Trillanes, one of his toughest critics, was published under the advertisements section of the Manila Times.

The premise of the order was that Trillanes – who led the 2003 Oakwood mutiny and the 2007 Manila Peninsula siege – supposedly did not apply for amnesty in the first place. But this was soon debunked by the senator himself as well as documents from the Department of National Defense.

Duterte had also ordered the Philippine National Police and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) "to employ all lawful means to apprehend" Trillanes so that he could be sent back to jail. But after consulting with Cabinet members, Duterte later decided to wait for the courts to issue an arrest warrant.

As of Thursday, the Makati City Regional Trial Court Branch 148 has not yet issued a warrant of arrest against the senator, allowing for time to file pleadings. (READ: DOJ to court: 'Simply ignore' case dismissal, get Trillanes out of his 'hole')

'Sloppy work' by Calida

For Robredo, the controversy shows the "sloppy, sloppy work" of the administration.

"The President should not have been put in that situation where not all the edges were smoothened out first. Marami talagang problema (There were a lot of problems). They were expecting the military to act on it swiftly. When the military did not, they were expecting the courts to act on it swiftly," said the Vice President.

And who's to blame for the mess?

For Robredo, it's Solicitor General Jose Calida, whom the AFP said was behind the search for Trillanes' amnesty papers.

"Kasalanan talaga 'yun ng nakapaligid sa kanya (It's really the fault of the people around Duterte). And people are now pointing at Solicitor General Calida," said Robredo.

"He is supposed to be the top lawyer of the government, you know, defending our democratic institutions, making sure that the rights of not just the government but the ordinary Filipino are upheld. Pero ito (But this), it is now turning out that he was the mastermind behind all this revocation ng (of the) amnesty," she added.

The Vice President already condemned Duterte's order against Trillanes, saying the opposition coalition stands by the embattled senator. – Rappler.com