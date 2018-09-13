U.P. president questions PNP over search for Diliman student
MANILA, Philippines – University of the Philippines president Danilo Concepcion questioned the "sudden and uncoordinated intrusion" of uniformed and armed police officers inside the UP Diliman campus who searched for a student for unknown reasons.
In a letter addressed to Philippine National Police chief Oscar Albayalde, Concepcion said the presence of PNP officers raised concerns over the repression of students' rights.
"The UP community is deeply alarmed by this intrusion and the possible reasons for its undertaking," Concepcion said.
He also noted the university had its own police force to deal with minor incidents and disturbances.
As such, Concepcion asked Albayalde if he or his superintendents were aware of the visit, whether or not they had authorized it, and what the official purpose of it was.
The presence of uniformed officers stoked concerns of human rights violations under Martial Law, where many students were among those abused by government forces.
The incident comes after Concepcion received fierce backlash over his attendance at the Kabataang Barangay reunion, where he was seen alongside Imee Marcos, daughter of the late strongman Ferdinand Marcos.
In an apology to the university community, Concepcion vowed to fight all attempts at forgetting Martial Law. – Rappler.com