'The UP community is deeply alarmed by this intrusion and the possible reasons for its undertaking,' Concepcion says

Published 7:40 PM, September 13, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – University of the Philippines president Danilo Concepcion questioned the "sudden and uncoordinated intrusion" of uniformed and armed police officers inside the UP Diliman campus who searched for a student for unknown reasons.

In a letter addressed to Philippine National Police chief Oscar Albayalde, Concepcion said the presence of PNP officers raised concerns over the repression of students' rights.

"The UP community is deeply alarmed by this intrusion and the possible reasons for its undertaking," Concepcion said.

What visit? According to witnesses, policemen had been searching for student regent Ivy Joy Taroma on Wednesday, September 12, though they did not disclose the reason for the search.