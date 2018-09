Angel Joy Rivero Jr, Barangay Chairman of Barangay 330, Zone 33 in Santa Cruz, Manila, is shot and killed as he was riding his motorcycle

Published 10:14 PM, September 13, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – A barangay chairman was gunned down by an unidentified assailant on Thursday, September 13.

According to available information, Angel Joy Rivero Jr, Barangay Chairman of Barangay 330, Zone 33 in Santa Cruz, Manila, was shot and killed as he was riding his motorcycle along Maria Orosa corner Padre Zamora in Manila. – Rappler.com