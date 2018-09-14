Three-day liquor ban prevents loss of lives and injuries says La Trinidad mayor

Published 2:58 PM, September 14, 2018

BAGUIO, Philippines – Mayor Romeo Salda of La Trinidad, Benguet not only suspended work and classes Friday to Sunday because of the entry of Typhoon Ompong in his area but also imposed a drinking ban.

He said that the liquor ban from Friday evening, September 14, until Sunday noon, September 16, is to “prevent the loss of lives and injuries upon our constituents caused by public drunkenness and risky behaviors.”

“The operation of establishments serving liquor during this period of emergency would also put a strain on the resources of the police force,” he said. “That way, the municipality would be more prepared and easily respond to the needs of the constituents.”

Benguet, which bore the brunt of the damages brought by the month-long monsoon rains last August, was also requested by the Office of Civil Defense - Cordillera Administrative Region to conduct pre-emptive evacuation in flood- and landslide-prone areas. – Rappler.com