Isabela and Cagayan are expected to be hit hardest by the powerful typhoon

Published 4:20 PM, September 14, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said the number of people projected to be affected by Typhoon Ompong (Mangkhut) now stands at about 5.2 million as of 8 am on Friday, September 14.

Of this number, around 983,100 live below the poverty line.

The affected residents come from the Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, and the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR).

In a press briefing, Office of Civil Defense Spokesperson Edgar Posadas said Isabela is now expected to have the most number of affected people, at 1.57 million.

This is a change from Thursday, September 13, when Cagayan was expected to be the most affected province with about 1.2 million people.

Posadas said the number of affected individuals is likely to go up as the NDRRMC monitors Ompong and its movements.

In total, the NDRRMC tallied about 189,000 municipalities expected to be affected by the typhoon.

About 2,298 families or 9,107 individuals have been preemptively evacuated in the Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, and CAR. (READ: Thousands flee in Isabela, Cagayan ahead of Typhoon Ompong landfall)

Posadas added that 2,112 evacuation sites have been set up.

The NDRRMC also said the following structures may be damaged:

2,091 barangay health stations

3,815 primary schools

5,700 houses

Ompong has also led to class suspensions, the cancellation of domestic and international flights, and the disruption of sea travel.

Response teams and items have been prepositioned in Clark and will be deployed in the immediate aftermath of the typhoon, said Posadas.

National government agencies, local government units, the Armed Forces of the Philippines, the Philippine National Police, and the Philippine Coast Guard were placed on alert to respond to the typhoon. (READ: What gov't has done so far to prepare for Typhoon Ompong) – Rappler.com

