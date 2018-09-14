The loop road that encloses the Serendra-Bonifacio High street complex will be affected

Published 3:28 PM, September 14, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The management of Bonifacio Globa City in Taguig will start implementing a one-way traffic scheme in one of its busiest loop roads starting Monday, September 17.

The loop in the center of BGC traverses 28th Street, 11th Avenue, 30th Street, and Rizal Drive.

It encloses the Serendra-Bonifacio High street complex, and is lined with corporate office buildings, restaurants, and shops.

“We are hoping to make the transition to the new one-way scheme as smooth as possible. In the past few weeks, BGC has really stepped up its information drive to let motorists know of the changes being implemented,” Bonifacio Estate Services Corporation general manager Jun Galvez said in a statement sent to the media on Friday, September 14.

Below is the full advisory of the Bonifacio Estate Services Corporation:

Additional marshals and on ground signages are deployed to guide motorists of this change in traffic flow. BGC also teamed up with navigation app, Waze for traffic rerouting.

Part of the BGC Masterplan, the one-way scheme is intended to address the large volume of vehicles that go to and pass through BGC. It is seen as the most efficient traffic circulation scheme for the city’s street grid network because apart from maximizing the width of the street, it reduces the conflicts between vehicles and pedestrians at intersections and minimizes the time that they are stopped at intersections.

BGC will also continue its existing wheel clamping and towing operations to keep major streets free of obstructions. Motorists may easily find parking spots through the BGC app downloadable on Android or iOS devices.

For further information on BGC’s traffic rules, visit the official Facebook page facebook.com/bonifacioglobalcityph.

– Rappler.com