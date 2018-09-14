These teams will help manage evacuation centers in areas most affected by Ompong (Mangkhut)

Published 5:00 PM, September 14, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) deployed quick response teams on Friday, September 14, to facilitate the management of evacuation centers in regions expected to be hit hardest by Typhoon Ompong (Mangkhut).

In a statement, Social Welfare Secretary Virginia Orogo said teams from DSWD field offices in Cagayan Valley, the Ilocos Region, the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), and Central Luzon are on standby 24/7 to help local government units.

Part of their tasks would be to ensure psychosocial support as well as child- and women-friendly spaces in evacuation centers.

Aside from their deployment, the following measures have also been taken:

DSWD disaster response officials were sent to CAR and Cagayan Valley as of Wednesday, September 12.

The DSWD Rapid Emergency Telecommunications Team set up emergency telecommunications equipment in Cagayan Valley to ensure stable communication services.

Around 5,000 family food packs, 1,000 family kits, 1,000 hygiene kits, and 1,000 sleeping kits were brought to Cagayan Valley.

Around 1,000 hygiene kits, 1,300 sleeping kits, and 760 family kits were brought to Central Luzon.

Meanwhile, the DSWD also requested the logistics cluster of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) to transport 1,600 food packs to Basco, Batanes.

An additional 1,600 food packs for CAR, as well as 7,400 sleeping kits, 7,834 hygiene kits, and 8,900 family kits for the Ilocos Region will also be delivered.

On Thursday, September 13, the DSWD went on red alert to monitor areas in the path of Ompong and prepare for disaster response.

According to the NDRRMC, at least 5.2 million people may be affected by the typhoon, which will bring intense rain, strong winds, and possibly storm surges up to 6 meters high.

Local government units, the Armed Forces of the Philippines, the Philippine National Police, and the Philippine Coast Guard were placed on alert to respond to the typhoon. (READ: What gov't has done so far to prepare for Typhoon Ompong) – Rappler.com