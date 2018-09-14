Rappler sits down with opposition Senator Antonio Trillanes IV as he tries to fight the legal and political battles hounding President Rodrigo Duterte's revocation of his amnesty

Published 6:20 PM, September 14, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – More than a week following the revocation of his amnesty, Senator Antonio Trillanes IV remains holed up in his Senate office wary about a possible warrantless arrest.

Despite this, President Rodrigo Duterte’s fierce critic vows he won’t stop his attacks and exposés against Duterte and his family.

Rappler's Camille Elemia talks to Trillanes about his past, his family, his plans after stepping down in 2019, and the future of the opposition under Duterte.

