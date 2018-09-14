Cagayan Governor Manuel Mamba on Friday, September 14, said families from different towns flocked to hotels in an effort to avoid the wrath of Typhoon Ompong.

Published 6:06 PM, September 14, 2018

TUGUEGARAO CITY, Philippines – Hotels in the province of Cagayan are fully booked as “middle class” families evacuate their homes ahead of Typhoon Ompong (international name: Mangkhut.)

Cagayan Governor Manuel Mamba on Friday, September 14, said families from different towns flocked to hotels to try and avoid the wrath of Ompong.

“’Yung mga hotels natin dito sa Tuguegarao, puno lahat dahil nakita nila na mahirap ‘yung experience nila [during Super Typhoon Lawin,” Mamba said in an interview.

(The hotels here in Tuguegarao are already fully booked because they experience how difficult it was during Super Typhoon Lawin.)

“Now if mahirap ang experience ng mga middle class natin, more so doon sa lower class natin,” he added.

(Now if it was hard for our middle class, more so to our lower class.)

As of Friday afternoon, around 7,000 individuals have already fled their homes. These evacuees are mostly from coastal areas.

Mamba said he expects the number to increase as more people volunteer to move to evacuation centers.

When Lawin hit the province in October 2016, rescue teams noted a number of victims only requested for evacuation and rescue at the height of the typhoon’s wrath in the evening.

The lessons from Lawin, according to Mamba, helped them in preparing for Typhoon Ompong.

“In a way, we are more prepared now kaysa dati. ‘Yung mga tao natin ay mas cooperative na ngayon,” Mamba said.

(In a way, we are more prepared now compared to before. Our people are more cooperative now.)

The province has been placed under Signal Number 4 as the eye of the typhoon was forecast to pass through Cagayan. – Rappler.com

