Published 7:20 PM, September 14, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said on Friday, September 14, that the government is ready to pay reward money to whoever can lead authorities to Peter Lim, the Cebu-based businessman who has been evading arrest for a month now.

"The government is ready to give a reward of P500k to anyone who can give information as to the whereabouts of Peter Go Lim, provided that such information will lead to the actual arrest of the said fugitive," said Guevarra.

Lim is wanted for two counts of conspiracy to commit illegal drugs, after the Deparment of Justice (DOJ) indicted the influential businessman for allegedly being a top supplier of shabu to the Central Visayas drug network of Kerwin Espinosa.

Lim attended the DOJ hearings only once in the one year that the department held preliminary investigation. The lawyers who represented Lim at the DOJ have come out to say they have lost contact with their client.

"[We warn] those who are coddling or harboring Peter Go Lim that they will be prosecuted for obstruction of justice and punished accordingly," said Guevarra.

Espinosa was also charged in the Lim case pending now at the Makati Regional Trial Court (RTC), adding to the charges he's already facing at the Manila RTC.

The National Bureau of Investigation has appeared to resume after one year an Espinosa drug investigation. It recently summoned Senator Leila de Lima for "her evidence." – Rappler.com