Residents from the Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Calabarzon, and Cordillera Administrative Region head for safe zones before Ompong (Mangkhut) hits land

Published 9:36 PM, September 14, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said at least 3,510 families or 15,328 individuals preemptively evacuated as Typhoon Ompong (Mangkhut) heads for land.

Office of Civil Defense Spokesperson Edgar Posadas said on Friday, September 14, that the residents come from the Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Calabarzon, and Cordillera Administrative Region.

They are from these provinces:

llocos Norte

La Union

Cagayan

Isabela

Quirino

Rizal

Abra

Benguet

Kalinga

Ifugao

Ompong is expected to make landfall in the Cagayan-Isabela area on Saturday, September 15.

An estimated 5.2 million people are in the path of the typhoon, though this number is likely to change as the NDRRMC monitors Ompong and its movements.

National government agencies, local government units, the Armed Forces of the Philippines, the Philippine National Police, and the Philippine Coast Guard were placed on alert to respond to the typhoon. (READ: What gov't has done so far to prepare for Typhoon Ompong) – Rappler.com

