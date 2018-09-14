Claims will be processed starting Saturday, September 15, at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, Clark International Airport, Mactan-Cebu International Airport, and Davao International Airport

Published 10:26 PM, September 14, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) affected by travel cancellations due to Typhoon Ompong (Mangkhut) will receive cash aid from the government.

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said on Friday, September 14, that P5,000 would be given to affected OFWs.

It will be available for OFWs stranded in airports and seaports "while on their way to or from their destinations abroad," Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano said.

The cash aid will be released by the Office of Migrant Workers Affairs.

OFWs are required to submit copies of their travel documents and employment contracts when claiming the assistance.

Claims will be processed starting Saturday, September 15, at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, Clark International Airport, Mactan-Cebu International Airport, and Davao International Airport.

Those affected outside of the major airports may process the claims at consular offices nationwide starting Monday, September 17.

Both domestic and international flights have been canceled due to the typhoon. Ports across the country have suspended sea trips as well, leaving thousands stranded. – Rappler.com

News you can use during Typhoon Ompong (Mangkhut):