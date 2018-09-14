Electric power is shut down in the towns of Cabagan and Palanan as of Friday night, September 14

Published 10:19 PM, September 14, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The province of Isabela has started to switch off power in some areas as Typhoon Ompong (Mangkhut) is expected to make landfall in the early hours of Saturday, September 15.

As of Friday night, September 14, electric power was shut off in the towns of Cabagan and Palanan.

Meanwhile, local police reported some 151 families from Santo Tomas were preemptively evacuated while 2,844 individuals were now in evacuation centers in the coastal town of Palanan. (READ: Thousands flee in Isabela, Cagayan ahead of Typhoon Ompong landfall)

Situation at the Doña Magdalena Gaffud National High School (Riverside Region Evacuation Center) in Echague, Isabela ahead the landfall of #OmpongPH. Municipality of Echague/FB @rapplerdotcom @MovePH pic.twitter.com/pzbwn90EVV — Kurt Adrian (@KurtAdrianDP) September 14, 2018

Ompong is expected to make landfall in the Cagayan-Isabela area on September 15, at some time between 1 am and 3 am.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said over 15,000 individuals from the Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Calabarzon, and Cordillera Administrative Region have been evacuated as of Friday night.

An estimated 5.2 million people are in the path of the typhoon, though this number is likely to change as the agency monitors Ompong and its movements.

National government agencies, local government units, the Armed Forces of the Philippines, the Philippine National Police, and the Philippine Coast Guard were placed on alert to respond to the typhoon. (READ: What gov't has done so far to prepare for Typhoon Ompong) – Rappler.com

