Cavite, Laguna, Bulacan, Rizal warned of landslides
MANILA, Philippines – The provinces of Cavite, Laguna, Bulacan, and Rizal are likely to experience landslides on Saturday, September 15 due to Typhoon Ompong (Mangkhut), warned the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).
The weather monitoring agency made this warning in its 4 am Special Weather Forecast for the Greater Metro Manila Area.
These 4 provinces can expect landslides aside from strong and gusty winds and flooding. Bulacan was warned of "stormy" weather on Saturday morning. Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal, meanwhile, face "rain with gusty winds."
Metro Manila, meanwhile, must also prepare for "rain with gusty winds." No landslides are expected in the megacity.
The special weather bulletin is valid until 10 am on Saturday, said Pagasa.
Bulacan is under Signal No. 2 while Cavite, Bulacan, Rizal, and Metro Manila are under Signal No. 1.
For nationwide updates on Ompong, here's Pagasa's 5 am, September 15 update. Ompong made landfall at 1:40 am on Saturday in Baggao, Cagayan. – Rappler.com
