At least 3 national roads and a bridge are closed to traffic in Cagayan Valley and Cordillera

Published 6:38 AM, September 15, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) reported that at least 3 national roads and a bridge were closed to traffic in affected regions due to Typhoon Ompong (international name Mangkhut) as of Saturday morning, September 15.

In a report by radio station dZBB, and in earlier Facebook posts, the DPWH said the following have been closed to all cars:

Cagayan Valley Region

Itawes Bridge crossing the Chico River, between Tuao and Piat in Cagayan – As of 8 pm on Friday, September 14, the bridge was underwater. "Barricades and warning signs were placed to warn the travelling public," said DPWH.

NRJ Villa Sur-San Pedro-Cabuaan-Ysmael-Disimungal Road in Quirino – As of 8 pm on Friday, a portion of this national road was impassable because the Ngilinan River had swollen. DPWH also noted that a bridge is under construction on the river.

Cordillera Administrative Region

Claveria-Calanasan-Kabugao Road in Apayao – Closed due to soil collapse and landslide.

Mountain Province-Ilocos Sur Road – Closed due to soil collapse and landslide.

– Rappler.com

