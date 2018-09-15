LRT, MRT operational as Typhoon Ompong brings rain to Metro Manila
MANILA, Philippines – The 3 major train lines in Metro Manila were operational on Saturday, September 15, as Typhoon Ompong (Mangkhut) brought rains to Metro Manila.
The Light Rail Transit (LRT) Line 1 announced on Twitter at 6 am Saturday that it is fully operational.
However, an hour later, the LRT1 experienced a power supply issue that limited its operations from Baclaran to Central stations and from Blumentritt to Roosevelt stations only.
UPDATE: as of 0800H, September 15, 2018. LRT-1 is operational from Baclaran Station to Central Station (NB/SB) and from Blumentritt Station to Roosevelt Station (NB/SB). Ingat sa Byahe!— LRT1 (@officialLRT1) September 15, 2018
As of 7 am, LRT Line 2 has 8 trains running with 7 minutes headway, while the Metro Rail Transit (MRT) Line 3 has 12 trains running with 8.5 minutes headway.
Typhoon Ompong made landfall in Baggao, Cagayan at 1:40 am Saturday. By 5 am, state weather bureau PAGASA placed Metro Manila and 9 other areas under Signal No. 1.
In a special weather forecast, PAGASA said that Metro Manila must prepare for "rain with gusty winds." – Rappler.com
News you can use during Typhoon Ompong (Mangkhut):
- Weather updates and storm signals
- Reports on evacuation, emergencies, and rescue and relief efforts
- Typhoon Ompong: Free parking at SM, Ayala, Robinsons, Megaworld malls
- #WalangPasok: Class suspensions for September 13, 14, 15
- Canceled flights due to Typhoon Ompong
- Will Typhoon Ompong be the same as Super Typhoon Lawin?
- COMPARISON: Typhoon Ompong and previous Philippine typhoons
- What gov't has done so far to prepare for Typhoon Ompong
- Fact-check on viral stories related to Typhoon Ompong
- DFA giving P5,000 aid for OFWs stranded due to Typhoon Ompong
- 3 dams release water due to Typhoon Ompong
- Power lines affected by Typhoon Ompong