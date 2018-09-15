However, the LRT1 experiences a power supply issue that limits its operations on Saturday morning, September 15

Published 8:52 AM, September 15, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The 3 major train lines in Metro Manila were operational on Saturday, September 15, as Typhoon Ompong (Mangkhut) brought rains to Metro Manila.

The Light Rail Transit (LRT) Line 1 announced on Twitter at 6 am Saturday that it is fully operational.

However, an hour later, the LRT1 experienced a power supply issue that limited its operations from Baclaran to Central stations and from Blumentritt to Roosevelt stations only.

UPDATE: as of 0800H, September 15, 2018. LRT-1 is operational from Baclaran Station to Central Station (NB/SB) and from Blumentritt Station to Roosevelt Station (NB/SB). Ingat sa Byahe! — LRT1 (@officialLRT1) September 15, 2018

As of 7 am, LRT Line 2 has 8 trains running with 7 minutes headway, while the Metro Rail Transit (MRT) Line 3 has 12 trains running with 8.5 minutes headway.

Typhoon Ompong made landfall in Baggao, Cagayan at 1:40 am Saturday. By 5 am, state weather bureau PAGASA placed Metro Manila and 9 other areas under Signal No. 1.

In a special weather forecast, PAGASA said that Metro Manila must prepare for "rain with gusty winds." – Rappler.com

