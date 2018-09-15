The Department of Foreign Affairs suspends operations in all consular offices in Metro Manila due to Typhoon Ompong (Mangkhut)

Published 9:23 AM, September 15, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) announced the suspension of operations in all DFA Consular Offices in Metro Manila on Saturday, September 15, due to Typhoon Ompong (Mangkhut).

DFA said those with confirmed passport appointments on Saturday will be accommodated within the next two weeks "at the same time schedule and location as indicated in their original appointment."

Typhoon Ompong made landfall in Baggao, Cagayan at 1:40 am Saturday. Metro Manila is still under Signal No. 1 as of 8 am Saturday, and the typhoon is now heading toward Ilocos Norte.

For passport, authentication and other consular inquiries, you may call DFA at (02) 556-0000. – Rappler.com

