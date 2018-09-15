Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III says the displaced residents will be tasked with helping clean debris from houses and roads affected by Typhoon Ompong

Published 10:17 AM, September 15, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) is set to provide emergency employment for residents in Cagayan, Isabela, and Nueva Vizcaya who will be displaced by Typhoon Ompong (Mangkhut).

DOLE Secretary Silvestre Bello III discussed this in an interview with ANC on Saturday, September 15.

“That is true, we will provide some emergency employment to displaced farmers, workers, and even residents for the provinces of Cagayan, Isabela, and probably Nueva Vizcaya to give help,” said Bello in a mix of English and Filipino.

The Cabinet secretary said that under the cash-for-work scheme, displaced residents will be tasked to help rehabilitate the entire region, including cleaning houses and roads filled with debris because of the typhoon.

DOLE has an emergency employment program in place in times of disasters. The department has also alerted the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) offices to assist overseas Filipino workers in affected regions. (READ: DFA giving P5,000 aid for OFWs stranded due to Typhoon Ompong)

As of 8 am on Saturday, Ompong has slightly weakened and is now heading toward Ilocos Norte, which remains at risk of storm surges up to 6 meters high. Ilocos Sur, La Union, and Pangasinan could see storm surges of up to 2 meters.

While slightly weakened, Ompong remains strong, packing maximum winds of 185 km/h from the previous 200 km/h and gustiness of up to 305 km/h from the previous 330 km/h.

Thousands of people in affected areas have already been evacuated ahead of Ompong’s landfall. The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council earlier estimated that at least 5.2 million people are in the path of the typhoon.

More than 6,000 passengers were stranded in various seaports. Domestic and international flights have been canceled. – Rappler.com

