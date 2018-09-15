126,700 Filipinos affected hours after Ompong landfall
MANILA, Philippines – Typhoon Ompong (Mangkhut) has affected more than 126,751 individuals across 5 regions in the Philippines so far, hours after the typhoon's landfall, said Social Welfare Secretary Virginia Orogo.
In a press briefing around 9:30 am on Saturday, September 15, Orogo said 31,631 families, or 126,751 individuals, have felt the effects of Ompong so far.
The affected individuals live in Region I, Region II, Region III, the Cordillera Administrative Region, and the National Capital Region, said Orogo.
She added that at least 13,413 families remain in 724 evacuation centers in Region I, Region II, Region III, and CAR.
The government has also prepared thousands in family food packs, and is repacking more. "Patuloy po tayong nagrerepack dahil tingin natin malaki ang magiging damage pa po (We continue to repack because we think the damage will still be huge)," Orogo said.
Ompong made landfall in Baggao, Cagayan, at 1:40 am on Saturday.
Ompong slightly weakened early Saturday morning, and is now heading toward Ilocos Norte.
It is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Saturday evening or early Sunday morning, September 16. – Rappler.com
News you can use during Typhoon Ompong (Mangkhut)
- Weather updates and storm signals
- Reports on evacuation, emergencies, and rescue and relief efforts
- Typhoon Ompong: Free parking at SM, Ayala, Robinsons, Megaworld malls
- #WalangPasok: Class suspensions for September 13, 14, 15
- Canceled flights due to Typhoon Ompong
- Will Typhoon Ompong be the same as Super Typhoon Lawin?
- What gov't has done so far to prepare for Typhoon Ompong
- Fact-check on viral stories related to Typhoon Ompong
- DFA giving P5,000 aid for OFWs stranded due to Typhoon Ompong