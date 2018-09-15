Thousands remain in evacuation centers hours after Typhoon Ompong made landfall in Cagayan

Published 10:08 AM, September 15, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Typhoon Ompong (Mangkhut) has affected more than 126,751 individuals across 5 regions in the Philippines so far, hours after the typhoon's landfall, said Social Welfare Secretary Virginia Orogo.

In a press briefing around 9:30 am on Saturday, September 15, Orogo said 31,631 families, or 126,751 individuals, have felt the effects of Ompong so far.

The affected individuals live in Region I, Region II, Region III, the Cordillera Administrative Region, and the National Capital Region, said Orogo.

She added that at least 13,413 families remain in 724 evacuation centers in Region I, Region II, Region III, and CAR.

The government has also prepared thousands in family food packs, and is repacking more. "Patuloy po tayong nagrerepack dahil tingin natin malaki ang magiging damage pa po (We continue to repack because we think the damage will still be huge)," Orogo said.

Ompong made landfall in Baggao, Cagayan, at 1:40 am on Saturday.

Ompong slightly weakened early Saturday morning, and is now heading toward Ilocos Norte.

It is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Saturday evening or early Sunday morning, September 16. – Rappler.com

