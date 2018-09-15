The airport's passenger terminal building is heavily damaged by the typhoon, breaking its ceiling and windows

Published 10:57 AM, September 15, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Tuguegarao Airport was closed to the public on Saturday, September 15, because of Typhoon Ompong (Mangkhut).

Department of Transportation (DOTr) media relations officer Mishella Cruz said the notice to airmen (NOTAM) on the airport’s closure was in effect since 8 am. (READ: Canceled flights due to Typhoon Ompong)

A NOTAM is a notice filed with an aviation authority to alert aircraft pilots of potential hazards along a flight route or at a location that could affect the safety of the flight.

Photos from DOTr Assistant Secretary Giovanni Lopez showed the typhoon has heavily damaged the airport’s passenger terminal building.

Parts of the ceiling fell to the floor and some windows were broken, sending puddles of water inside the premises.

Ompong made landfall in Baggao, Cagayan at 1:40 am on Saturday and is now moving toward Ilocos Norte.

Thousands of people have already evacuated in Cagayan and nearby regions ahead of the typhoon’s landfall.

Social Welfare Secretary Virginia Orogo said Ompong has so far affected more than 126,751 individuals across 5 regions in the Philippines. – Rappler.com

